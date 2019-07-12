Speech to Text for Dozens Gather To Protest Migrant Detention Centers

new tonight. just over an hour ago, roughly 60 people gathered in downtown huntsville to protest against immigrants being detained in detention centers... waay 31's kody fisher was there... he's finding out why the group chose the steps of city hall to protest... ... a little over an hour ago... the people were here... holding candles like this... holding vigil for the children and families in detention centers on the border... they chose these steps... because they want city leaders to take a stand... at points during the protest... people here were chanting... nats: it's all because of these images from the border...childre n... and families in what these protesters call cages. reverend majadi baruti is one of the protesters and says when he sees those images... reverend majadi baruti/protester "it's more than a sickening. it's a burning, it's a rage." baruti tells me this protest is to encourage people to look at these images and think... reverend majadi baruti/protester "if this happened to your children what would you do? how would you behave?" in the middle of the protest... this man started yelling in opposition... steve r./counter protester "they're standing up for folks they've never even met and that's my main issue." steve would like to see people focus their energy on helping solve the problems of the working class in our area... baruti tells me that will not happen until they accomplish their goal of having the immigrants released... reverend majadi baruti/protester "this is part of a series of local events. this series has to continue and we're going to have to up the game." and for baruti... this goes beyond politics... reverend majadi baruti/protester "this is more than political. this is a construct of humanity. this is a human struggle. a spokesman for the city told me city leaders fully support the right for these people to protest... but they said the situation on the border is a federal government issue... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31