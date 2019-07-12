Speech to Text for James Clemens Ready for the 2019 Season

there are just six more weeks until the start of high school football season! i caught up with james clemens head coach wade waldrop to hear what he and his team are expecting out of the upcoming year. "the goal, is that we want to start faster than we did a year ago. it took us a couple weeks so kind of get into our groove." the end of the season came too quickly for james clemens last year, but this football team is ready for the fresh start. "i think our overall understanding of what we do is going to be better. you know, overall for us is just about trying to improve. just trying to improve ourselves individually. we think if we can do that as individuals and as coaches, as a team we'll be better by the time the year's over with." there are a lot of returning names on this year's jets roster, but they'll be without last year's quarterback jamil muhammad. coach waldrop says two juniors, connor cantrell and chase starling, are battling it out for that starting spot. "those guys have competed well over the summer and through the spring. learning the offense, and learning what we're trying to do. replacing a guy who's an sec calibur quarterback, you know that's a chore. both of them are doing a good job at picking up the offense and doing the things we need them to do." james clemens starts off the year with three tough opponents, first against nationally ranked grayson high school out of georgia, then they go to clay chalkville, and they face