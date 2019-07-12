Speech to Text for More Problems For Redline Steel

new at 6... more problems tonight for redline steel. waay 31 has confirmed the home decor company in tanner ... is being accused of work-place hazards. we sent waay 31's alexis scott to the company to get answers.... she's live tonight with what she's learned. dan...najahe, no one from redline steel would go on camera with me tonight. but they told me the allegations outlined in this 3-page letter from the state, are false. the letter from alabama's occupational safety and health administration, or osha, was sent to waay 31 by a man who claims to be a former employee. it's dated july 11th. n it, osha says it received complaints about potential workplace hazards. among them are temperatures reaching over 100 degrees due to no proper ventilation inside the warehouse... extension cords being chained together to provide power to equipment... and having no access to first aid supplies or safety stations such as an eye wash, readily available. the letter states osha doesn't intend to conduct an investigation just yet ... instead, it's asking redline steel to look into the claims and to report back. we contacted osha, who told us it couldn't give us the documents. but it did confirm an open investigation, a request for redline steel to self-investigate the claims, and to report back by july 18th. a spokesperson for the manufacturing company told me the claims in the letter are false, but they are cooperating with osha and will meet next thursday's deadline. they said the building does get hot in the summer ... but they have purchased more industrial fans and always have a refrigerator full of water. the company told me there is no threat to employee safety or well-being. the company told me as of today ... they're under new management and have a full staff. as for the letter osha sent the company, we've filed a request through the freedom of information act to get a copy ... and will let you know when we have it. reporting in decatur, alexis scott waay-31