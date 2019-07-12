Speech to Text for Governor Appoints New Parole Board Director

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

apple and android devices. there's a new man in charge at the alabama board of pardons and paroles. less than 48 hours after the waay31 i-team questioned governor kay ivey about why the current staff is still in place - she announced former attorney general charles graddick is taking over. he replaces eddie cook on september first. the change comes on the eve of the first anniversary of police discovering a triple murder that sparked outrage when people learned the suspect was a career criminal released on parole. tomorrow marks one year since guntersville police found the bodies of seven year old colton lee, his great grandmother marie martin, and their neighbor martha reliford on mulberry street. police arrested jimmy spencer for the crimes. minutes later the waay 31 i- team learned spencer was supposed to be serving a life sentence but the parole board released him. he repeatedly broke conditions of his parole but was never sent back to prison until after the murders. today, waay31's breken terry asked reliford's family about spending the past year waiting for justice and change. k live: i am here on mulberry street where the families of marie martin, martha reliford, and colton lee were changed forever. not a day goes by they don't miss them. they wish it didn't take this long for change but are pleased to know there's a new leader at the parole board. take pkg? we broke the news to martha reliford's sisters, patsy humphries and nellie wray. governor kay ivey appointed a new director to leadalabama's pardons and parole board. charles graddick replaces eddie cook september first. cook refuses to admit the board he leads made a mistake by letting jimmy spencer out of prison. me: are you glad kay ivey took action? both sisters: yes we are very thankful for kay ivey i'll never forget what she's done. the waay31 i-team uncovered flaw after flaw that led to jimmy spencer's parole. the board told the waay 31 i- team it knew about his history of violence in prison and three escapes but considered him a good prisoner with a low to medium risk to break the law again. the board also didn't follow procedure when it failed to notify the victim of spencer's crime about his parole hearing. once released, his parole officer never kept up with him, he was even arrested on serious drug charges weeks prior to the murders of martha, marie and colton but his parole never revoked. a flawed system lead to endless pain for two families. wray- i can't understand why they would do anything like that and let somebody out on the street that they know'ed all he had done and us suffer everyday for what they have done and it is ridiclous. a series of waay 31 i-team stories highlighted problem after problem at the parole board. it led to state leaders calling it a broken system and forced governor kay ivey and attorney general steve marshall to push for new laws. the law includes letting the governor directly choose who leads the parole board, stopping early parole for violent offenders and holding members of the board accountable for mistakes. mistakes similar to letting a career criminal serving a life sentence out on parole. humpheries- they done hurt people and let him all over. he could have killed more people if he wanted to because he had been out so long walking the roads and stuff. patsy and nellie said they're glad to see these changes but they won't bring martha back or stop their pain. humpheries- everyday. it doesn't go from your mind. it's there everyday. look live tag: martha's family tells me they rely on their faith to get them through these difficult times. they hope and pray more change will come to the parole board. spencer is currently sitting in an alabama prison awaiting his trail for the murders. in guntersville bt waay31.