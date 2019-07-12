Speech to Text for 07/12/19 Evening Weather

right here on waay 31! the arrival of the weekend brings a drop in temperatures and a continued chance for rain and storms. with slow moving storms like we've seen the past couple of days, flooding will be a concern with the stronger downpours. some rainfall rates have been as high as 2 to 3 inches an hour. the heat eases as well, with highs near 90 on saturday, followed by the mid 80s sunday. the remnants of barry will be approaching the valley. that in combination with an increase in cloud cover and the breakdown of the ridge of high pressure that dominated our weather will help drop temperatures. in regard to barry, rain is the main threat from coastal louisiana up the mississippi river. in the valley, our western counties will see the higher rain totals with as much as 4 to 6 inches falling in the next week. farther east, amounts between 1 and 2 inches will be more common. once the rain subsides, the heat intensifies yet again. we'll be in the low to mid 80s monday, followed by the return of lower 90s to end next week.