Limestone County Kidnapping Follow

on wednesday. waay 31's ashley carter went to limestone county tonight. she explains how the victim ended up 60-miles from home. right behind me is the cornfield on shipley hollow road where police say the victim hid after her abductors let her out to use the bathroom. she walked to nearby houses and started knking on doors ... until she found someone to help her. lynn hobbs, limestone county resident :"i thank god that i had enough sense to help her." lynn hobbs lives on shipley hollow road, and says she got a knock on her door around 10:00 wednesday night. at first she was scared the woman on her doorstep might hurt her. but then ... lynn hobbs, limestone county resident "i didn't feel comfortable when i went to the door and seen her, no i didn't, but when she started begging for the police to be called i thought something ain't right." the woman said she'd been kidnapped in double springs in winston county saturday night... after pulling over for a flat tire. she said two men pulled up and asked if she needed help... she told them no and the men kidnapped her at gunpoint. hobbs said the woman wasn't sure where the kidnappers had been keeping her or even where she was. but she was injured. lynn hobbs, limestone county resident :"i don't know what the lady had been through, but she'd been through a lot." the limestone county sheriff's office says the woman may have been sexually assaulted, which is why we are not naming her. they took her to a hospital. hobbs hasn't been in contact with the woman since wednesday night... but says she hopes she gets justice for what happened to her. lynn hobbs, rescued woman: "i hope they catch them, and i hope they punished for it because she was, it was like she was tortured and no lady or no person at all deserves that kind of treatment." waay 31's ashley carter reporting...