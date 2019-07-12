Speech to Text for Anniversary of Guntersville murders nears

waay 31's breken terry is live in guntersville after telling reliford's sister - change is finally on the way. martha reliford was elderly and battling cancer, when she was murdered. her family tells me it's hard coming back to this place. they said to put if frankly their family and the families of marie martin and colton lee have been through hell this year, something that could have been avoided had the state done its job. wray- i'll never get over this. it's hard to see nellie wray and patsy humphries look at the house where their sister's life was taken one year ago. wray- it hurts bad. i want to see her walk out that door and i know she's not. martha reliford's sisters say she was the kind of person who'd do anything to help anyone. the last year of her life the waay 31 i-team's been following this story since we found out the suspect in that triple-homicide was a parolee. like breken mentioned -- spencer never should have been let out of prison! we combed through his 500 page prison file. it includes more than 50 disciplinary reports -- infractions include escape, fighting, and even assaulting a prison guard! despite that -- the parole board called him a good prisoner said he had a "low to medium risk" of re-offending. the board also paroled him without informing the victim of the crime that sent him to prison. because of our stories -- the governor demanded new laws and change from the board. we're taking a look at the man she's chosen to lead it -- breken will join us again with what she's learned