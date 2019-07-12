Speech to Text for Madison Fire and Rescue wants public input to make community safer

madison fire and rescue is turning to you ... to make the community safer. they're one of the first departments in the country to get a national grant that will help them put your input to good use. waay-31s alexis scott shows us how it will work. madison fire and rescue already has a special team that teaches things like fire safety and car seat safety. now they want to hear from you, on the safety measures you want them to look into. chief david bailey, madison fire & rescue "it's like if you don't know where you're going but you get in the car and start going.., any road will get you there right, but you don't know where you're going. so now, we're going to have a really good view of where we're headed," madison fire chief david bailey told me the safety classes his agency teaches the public are good. but they could be better. if they hear from the community, they can build a road map of where they need to be. chief david bailey, madison fire & rescue "we'll be able to have that data for years to benchmark and track how we're doing and reducing the risks to our citizens," chloe adams lives and works in madison. she believes there could be many safety issues first responders aren't aware of. she says it's exciting to know the fire department will look for community involvement. chloe adams, lives in madison "spreading the word about this, especially to younger kids where they grow up learning it, is going to better the community in a big, huge way." chief bailey says the goal is to identify all the safety risks in the community, and reduce the ones viewed as high priority. but collecting this kind of information is expensive, because it requires collaboration with different agencies. so to get help from the national fire and protection association is like a dream come true. adams told me she knows some people feel like their voices aren't heard. but ... chloe adams, lives in madison "knowing that they have help, just makes everyone feel safer," for now, the department will use information from previous emergency calls to tally how many emergencies they see every day. then, in time, they will start asking madison residents what they can do better. reporting in madison, alexis scott waay-31 news chief bailey told us they're still in the early stages of planning. he hopes within a year or so, he'll have a new team with brand new goals.