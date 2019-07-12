Speech to Text for 24 new Huntsville police officers graduate from academy

new information... the streets of huntsville will soon have 24-new officers on patrol. the 60th academy class graduated this morning. the new officers completed 19 weeks of training to earn their badges. mandi boyd is one of them ... and she has a special connection to the force. her husband is a current huntsville police officer and presented her with her badge. he's been a police officer for five years and he introduced me to this side of the community and it's because of him that i fell in love with law enforcement. so..i have him to thank their field training starts on monday. it will last 14 weeks. huntsville police have two academy classes each year. applications for the second one this year are already closed. but applications open later this month for the academy that will begin in early 2020.