Speech to Text for $3.7 million sand volleyball complex will soon open in Huntsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on prison. new details on a north alabama recreation facility! a brand-new 3.7 million dollar sand volleyball complex will soon open in huntsville. this is part of a major expansion project inside john hunt park, focused on bringing more sports complexes to the area. waay31's steven dilsizian visited the new facility and learned it's been in high demand. this new facility features 12 different sand volleyball courts. i'm told this will help grow the sport of sand volleyball and the city of huntsville! take sot: kristin kennedy - lives in huntsville "well this is going to bring a draw from birmingham, nashville, i think people from atlanta, from all over!" kristin kennedy has been playing volleyball for 25 years now. she's traveled the country competing and has been waiting for huntsville to have a facility of there own. now they have, in her mind, one of the best. take sot: kristin kennedy - lives in huntsville "this is state of the art, they've got the pads, we don't have that over at brahan spring park, the pads on the poles. this is beautiful i'm just, i'm so excited" i'm told the sand volleyball complex was one of the biggest demands from the public. now the facility has state of the art technology, including led lighting, cooling rooms to prevent overheating, and an automated sand watering system. huntsville mayor tommy battle says this is addressing a big need in the city... more recreational facilities. take sot: tommy battle - mayor of huntsville "we've had terrific demand for more rec facilities and we've been working year by year by year, we've been adding down here at john hunt park" he tells me having top notch sports complexes will ultimately drive more people to the city. i asked the mayor about the potential of joe davis stadium turning into another recreational facility. he tells me there have been talks about turning it into an indoor sports complex. he says there are already talks about the next project at john hunt park. take sot: tommy battle - mayor of huntsville "we're talking about maybe a new football stadium out here, we are some new things, festival areas, where we can have festivals"kennedy says with a growing sport and a growing city, there's no reason players won't come to north alabama. take sot: kristin kennedy - lives in huntsville "more and more collegiate teams growing in the conference championships, so this is where it's at and it's going to bring people here!" in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news. the facility will officially be open to