Speech to Text for Huntsville police: Lowe's, Home Depot targeted in multi-state theft ring

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you're looking at brand new video of some of the hundreds of items recovered after a theft ring was busted. the multi-agency investigation uncovered more than a 100 thousand dollars worth of stolen property that was found in both madison and limestone counties. the two people on your screen - nadia deylami - and navid mahda-vi-meighan - are in the madison county jail facing multiple charges... police also arrested - jordan and jarquis robinson - but haven't released their mugshots. thanks for joining us this afternoon. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's sydney martin sat down with investigators and learned two major retailers were targeted in this multi-state crime spree. sgt tim clardy, huntsville police, "they've taken some stuff and went out the fire exit. and different things. all of them is a little different. there is no mo..it's just whatever they could do and whatever opportunity they have at the time." sergeant tim clardy with the huntsville police department said he's been working for months with law enforcement agencies in madison and limestone counties to stop a theft ring. clardy said every month law enforcement holds a meeting with big retails stores... and both home depot and lowe's representatives started bringing the 4 suspects to their attention. "they give us information and we start following leads to what's going on. " that's when they discovered they weren't only hitting up stores in alabama..but also in georgia and tennessee. the stolen items seen in this video include power tools, lawn equipment and televisions..and other expensive items.. investigators are still working to determine what the group was doing with the items..which were found in two storage units along with four houses that investigators searched..but they have an idea.... "everything is not together yet but i'm sure it's for a monetary purpose." clardy said the theft went on for months...and he has a message for anyone who steals here in north alabama. "it may seem like you're getting away at the beginning..but at the end..it might take us a little time but it will catch up with you." syd, "investigators told me they're working to determine if more people are involved and if their are more stolen items that have yet to be recovered. in huntsville sm waay 31 news." the four people charged are currently facing more than 20 felonies from huntsville and madison police. investigators told us it's unclear if and when the agencies in georgia and tennessee might press charges. the four people charged are currently facing more than 20 felonies from huntsville and madison police. investigators told us it's unclear if and when the agencies in georgia and tennessee might