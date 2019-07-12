Speech to Text for toy standup

as we keep an eye on the heat advisory for our area, we wanted to know how local childcare centers are keeping children safe from the heat. waay31s sierra phillips is live at a daycare center in north huntsville. as she found out, they're avoiding going outside as much as possible, sierra? this week-- these outdoor toys at this huntsville daycare aren't seeing a lot of playtime. people who work here tell me they're keeping kids inside because of the heat and finding other creative ways to stay cool. slocum- "its so hot, just, take your breath away hot." tequila slocum is the assistant director of the academy of learning and character development in huntsville. on nice days-- kids at the daycare will spend time outside. but under our current heat advisory, daycare workers are taking extra precautions. slocum- "its up in the hundreds and we definitely cannot take them out then." but--- this daycare does make one exception. nat pop kiddos running under the hose slocum- "we'll play in the water tables and the water hose." slocum says if they do have an issue, they have a plan in place . slocum- "ice packs that we will apply to their back and to their head and we'll call parents and the hospital as needed." so far, this daycare hasn't seen any heat related issues-- but others in huntsville i talked with say the heat is having an impact on their kids. an employee from a different daycare told me they limit outdoor time to just 15 minutes when it gets this hot, and even in that time, kids are sweating and ready to go back inside. slocum- "we don't put ourselves in that situation and we definitely don't put our kids in that situation." but-- for kids at this daycare the heat does have its perks. slocum- "they like the heat because they get to be spoiled with ice cream." just this week the kids here headed over to a splash pad to beat the heat. and employees are emphasizing the importance of hydration this whole week. reporting live in huntsville, sierra phillips, waay31 news. take a minute to download the waay-31 storm tracker weather app. it'll help you stay up to date on the current advisories and warnings across the tennessee valley. you can track weather in your area -- down to the street level! it's free for android and apple devices. new at four... we're getting answers for a madison county neighborhood after they reached out to waay 31 about an unhealthy- looking horse in ardmore. an anonymous viewer sent us this picture, believing the horse was being neglected, so we looked into it. waay31's scottie kay went out and spoke with the horse's owner and her neighbors about the horse's condition. f you drive down this road, you'll meet a lot of animal lovers. you'll also see a lot of dogs, goats, guineas, and horses. but one horse has some neighbors a little worried. pkg: concerned neighbor "we look out for each other's animals." this woman didn't want to be identified, but was one of several people who told waay 31 they were concerned about a horse on brian drive in ardmore. concerned neighbor "if i see one starving or something, i'm just the kind of person who loves to take care of it."