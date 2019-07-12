Speech to Text for thermometer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

our team coverage continues into the 6 o'clock hour. waay 31 chief meteologist kate mckenna is in the storm tracker weather center. she monitoring this dangerous heat. kate... the heat advisory comes as the rocket city prepares for the biggest swim meet of the season. nearly a thousand students and their families will be at the huntsville aquatic center this weekend. today we worked to learn what organizers are doing to keep everyone cool, and safe. waay 31's sierra phillips is live with what she learned. sierra? as the temperature is climbing here on my thermometer -- kids across madison county are getting ready to climb up on the starting block. the meet this weekend will stretch multiple days for more than 4 hours a day--- that's why one swim coach told me it is so important his swimmers stay hydrated. bradley- "hey coach we're not feeling so good we're a little light headed....alright, take a break drink some water" will bradley is the coach for the valley hill country club barracudas. he says this week has been hot even by the water. bradley- "it makes everything reflect off, so you're sweating as soon as you step out." and he says swimming presents its own set of challenges--- he's noticed its easier for swimmers to forget the importance of staying hydrated when they're working out under waves. bradley "we've got to make sure our swimmers stay hydrated so they can swim their best and drink lots of water and stay in the shade because it will be hot." shade might not always be an option in dual meets-- but for city meet this year organizers tell me they're pulling out all the stops to keep kids cool. this will be the third year in the new, and air conditioned, facility on drake ave. organizers say for tents outside they'll have about 40 fans, spaced no more than 20- yards apart. the rocket city swim league will also have ambulances on standby, and food and water for volunteers. bradley- "they make sure for all the volunteers and for the coaches and stuff that we're taken care of. they do a great job." the rocket city swim league's final meet kicks off with diving on friday and the swim portion will follow saturday and sunday. reporting live in madison county sierra phillips waay31 news. the heat is dangerous for anyone working outside. with construction going on across huntsville -- we asked what crews are doing to keep safe. this group on greenbriar parkway said they're taking more breaks so