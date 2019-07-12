Clear
China Promises New Sanctions On US

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 8:15 AM
Updated: Jul 12, 2019 8:15 AM
Posted By: Matt Greene

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past 15 minutes --china's foreign ministry spokesperson --announced new tariff's on u.s. are coming --response to us annoucing --sale of $2.22 billion worth of arms to taiwan. --"a serious violation of international law and the basic norms governing international relations. --"this is a serious violation of the one-china principle and the three china-us joint communiques.
