Speech to Text for China Promises New Sanctions On US

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past 15 minutes --china's foreign ministry spokesperson --announced new tariff's on u.s. are coming --response to us annoucing --sale of $2.22 billion worth of arms to taiwan. --"a serious violation of international law and the basic norms governing international relations. --"this is a serious violation of the one-china principle and the three china-us joint communiques.