Clear
BREAKING NEWS: President Trump: Labor Secretary Acosta resigns amid child sex abuse deal scrutiny Full Story

TBI: Children Safe, Parents Arrested

TBI: Children Safe, Parents Arrested

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 8:14 AM
Updated: Jul 12, 2019 8:14 AM
Posted By: Matt Greene
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events