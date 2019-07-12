Speech to Text for Marathon Gas station cleanup

happening today-- crews are going out to a gas station in huntsville to clean up damage from a storm that blew through yesterday. take a look at this video. the canopy of the marathon gas station on pratt avenue came crashing down when wind speeds picked up during the storm. waay 31's casey albritton is live with a look at the damage this morning. casey? greg...alyssa david pace/escaped injury "i thought, 'maybe this is a tornado,' because the wind just got so hard that it was hard for me to even get back in the car." the national weather service says what happened here was a micro burst... and not a tornado... the power also went out in the area yesterday...