Speech to Text for Decatur homicide investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details on a homicide investigation in decatur. the victim in the case has been identified. decatur police say it happened in the 16-hundred block of north street south east. that's where police say they found jason edward tapscott dead from a gunshot wound. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the decatur police department with what we know so far. live good morning greg and alyssa...right now we know this happened in the early hours of thursday morning -- but the victim wasn't found until later in the day after police went to do a welfare check. vo when police arrived to do the welfare check they found jason edward tapscott dead with one gunshot wound. right now it's unknown whether the man lived at the home or if he was just visiting. decatur police tell us this is an isolated shooting and there's no reason for the public to be concerned. waay 31 talked to people who live nearby -- one man telling us he heard the gunshot but just thought it was fire fireworks.