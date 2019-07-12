Speech to Text for Madison county interim superintendent vote

time of the fire. this morning we are hearing from madison county schools new interim superintendent. .. the board of education voted last night to appoint dr. mike minskey to temporarily replace superintendent matt massey. waay 31's casey albritton is live with what's next for the district. casey? greg...alyssa.... monday will be minskey's first day as interim superintendent. .. and the board of education will have 180 days to find a full time replacement... matt massey is stepping down as superintendent because he is getting the opportunity be president of the new cyber technology and engineering school that is opening in huntsville in 2020. dr. mike minskey is currently the deputy superintendent and says he already knows what he will focus on when he walks into the district office on monday. "we're getting ready for students and faculty to come back. we've got a couple of weeks until that happens, so basically our energy is going to be getting ready. making sure our schools are ready. making sure our staff is ready." waay 31 asked minskey three times if he plans on applying for the full-time position... but he says he isn't sure yet. the board of education says once the position is posted... it will be open for at least 30 days before the board starts interviewing candidates. the board of education says the goal is to have a new full time superintendent hired by spring semester... live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.