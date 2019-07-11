Clear

6U Brooks all-star team ready for car wash this weekend

The girls are raising money to go to World Series

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Jul 11, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Speech to Text for 6U Brooks all-star team ready for car wash this weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

which are considered minor. lets help send a softball team to the world series. if you need a car wash this weekend in the shoals, get one while helping the brooks six year old all star team. the car washes are set up at auto zone in killen, and at advanced auto by buffalo wild wings in florence!! the six and under sweetees are also hosting a co-ed softball tournament sunday july 21 at killen park!! to help raise funds as well. more infomation on this is on waay tv dot com!! go girls!!! ad-lib sports cross talk
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events