Speech to Text for 6U Brooks all-star team ready for car wash this weekend

which are considered minor. lets help send a softball team to the world series. if you need a car wash this weekend in the shoals, get one while helping the brooks six year old all star team. the car washes are set up at auto zone in killen, and at advanced auto by buffalo wild wings in florence!! the six and under sweetees are also hosting a co-ed softball tournament sunday july 21 at killen park!! to help raise funds as well. more infomation on this is on waay tv dot com!! go girls!!! ad-lib sports cross talk