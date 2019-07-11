Speech to Text for Rocket City Classic brekdown

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you can mark your calenders for december 21. its when the rocket city classic returns to the v-b-c for the fourth year. its slated to be the biggest matchups yet... with an all- alabama contrest between u-a-h and spring hill college and then the crimson tide faces belmont. . knight eady exectutive vice president of devlopment, chris nix says the games have sold out two of the three years, but with a nashville team who's on the national radar coming to face bama, tickets will go even faster. both teams will be looking to win over a tough opponent at a neutral site to boost resumes for the ncaa tournament. when we started talking about this the natural question was can we get belmont here, belmont is a staple in their conference, they go to the tournament about every year, they were 26-7 last year they just had a first round draft pick. knight eady, is also gearing up for the huntsville championship in april 2020. it takes place at the ledges. the pro tournament is part of the korn ferry tour. nix says its a chance for families to watch professional golfers who are one week away from being called up to the pga tour. nix said in the coming months they'll be looking for volunteers!! he