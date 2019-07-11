Speech to Text for New Madison County Schools interim superintendent hired

been filed at this time. new tonight at ten... madison county schools has a new interim superintendent. .. tonight, the board of education voted to appoint dr. mike minskey to temporarily replace outgoing superintendent matt massey... waay 31's kody fisher is live in madison county... he's finding out whats next in the search for the full time replacement for massey... ... starting on july 15th... superintendent matt massey won't be walking through these doors at the district office... starting then... the board of education will have 180 days to replace him... ann addison has a granddaughter in the district... and her kids graduated from madison county schools... she's happy matt massey is getting the opportunity to run the new cyber technology and engineering school... but... ann addison/grandda ughter in madison county schools "i will miss him very much. he's a very, very, capable man." in massey's place... dr. mike minskey who's currently the deputy superintendent.. tells me he already knows what his focus will be when he takes over as interim superintendent... dr. mike minskey/interim superintendent "we're getting ready for students and faculty to come back. we've got a couple of weeks until that happens, so basically our energy is going to be getting ready. making sure our schools are ready. making sure our staff is ready." i asked minskey three times if he plans on applying for the position... but he said he's still not sure. addison knows the type of candidate she would like to see as the next superintendent... ann addison/grandda ughter in madison county schools "i would hope to see someone that is very familiar with our school district and not just some outsider that comes in and change it, or decide they want to have some newfangled thing." the board of education will be making that decision... once the position is posted, it will be open for at least 30 days before the board interviews candidates... ann addison/grandda ughter in madison county schools "they have to think hard about it, because whats more important than our children's education?" the president of the board of education told me their goal is to have a new full time superintendent hired by the start of the spring semester... reporting live in madison county... kody fisher...