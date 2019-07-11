Speech to Text for Food donations pour into the Colbert County Animal Shelter

tonight donations are pouring in to the colbert county animal shelter ... days after we told you about a critical food shortage. after viewers saw our story, they started donating bags of dog and cat food. those bags are now piled up to the ceiling! they have so much food, they've run out of space in the food closet! shelter employees tell us donations have come all the way from florida and california! "we have had such an outpouring from the community it's unbelievable. we can't say thank you enough to everyone. thank you to waaytv waay31 for getting the word out it's made all the difference in the world." the shelter is in a funding crisis ... and staffers pay for vet bills and food through donations. city and county leaders are working on a plan to get the shelter some steady funding. you can learn about a fundraiser this weekend ... at waay