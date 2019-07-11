Speech to Text for 2 animals have died in Limestone County due to the heat

the newsroom. two animals in limestone county have already died due to the heat, and vets say they see heat-related illnesses several times a week. waay 31's scottie kay spoke with a vet about some extra steps you can take to protect your pets those at the shelter say don't take dogs out for more than five or ten minutes at a time when it's this hot. they say you can wet dog's paws, and be sure to keep them on cool surfaces, staying away from sidewalks and pavement. also, be sure to give them plenty of clean, fresh water. you can even throw some ice cubes in. if you can keep your pets in the a-c with you, those here at the shelter recommend it. hey'll overheat in about five or ten minutes. even if they're acclimated to the outside weather, this type right here will cook them. if they're going to be outside, let it be early in the morning and about after dark, because it's just so hot.