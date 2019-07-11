Speech to Text for Man says Huntsville Utilities contractor damaged his car, won't pay for repairs

new at six -- waay 31 is getting answers tonight for a man who says a huntsville utilities contractor damaged his car. take a look at maurice gordon's car. he says the windows and the wind shield was busted out when a tree limb fell on it. he says no one is stepping up to pay the for the repairs! after trying to get answers for months .. he called waay-31. we sent alexis scott to find out how he can resolve this situiaton. maurice gordon, owner of car "i'm just kind of concerned about the community. how many other incidents has this happened," maurice gordon says back in april, a crew damaged his car while trimming trees near his property. he says he called huntsville utilities, who told him they contract out the work to a texas company called a-b-c professional tree services. maurice gordon, owner of car "i was a little like uhh... i was a little uncomfortable but i just was like okay, you know it's huntsville utilities, it's a reputable company," gordon says he filed a report with the madison county sheriff's office, who told him it was a civil matter. the following month, he filed a complaint with huntsville utilities, stating the damage was 34-hundred dollars. weeks later, the utility responded and said it's not responsible ... the out-of-state contractor is. maurice gordon, owner of car "local people are paying huntsville utilities. i think that if i had my input, they should have local, reputable people, that are concerned about the community," gordon says he contacted a-b-c ... and even told them he has video evidence. i watched the video of the limbs falling directly on his car ... and even heard the contractor tell him he didn't need to move his vehicle. gordon says a-b-c has so far refused to pay. i tried calling the contractor multiple times in the last 24 hours. they won't return my call. so i contacted huntsville utilities, who told me they require contractors to have insurance for situations like this, and to provide good customer service. after nearly three months of getting no answers, gordon forked over a thousand dollars out of pocket to get his car fixed. but he's worried if this happens to someone else, they won't have the money. maurice gordon, owner of car "be attentive to what's going on and have immediate action," huntsville utilities told me, this is their standard protocol. but they said they would be making calls to the contractor to get answers. i'll keep trying too, and let you know what happens. reporting in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news huntsville utilities told us since they were not the company directly involved, they can only investigate the issue. in cases in like this, only the contractor and victim can come to terms, unless litigation is needed.