Speech to Text for Weather causes damage, delays in Huntsville

right now clean-up is underway along pratt avenue ... where a man survived a canopy collapse while pumping gas! waay 31's kody fisher is live at the marathon gas station right now... kody, how did he escape harm? right now... this car is still covered in the canopy of the gas station... a little more than an hour ago the owner of this car told me he was pumping gas for maybe 30 seconds when he felt the winds from the storm really picking up... he looked up and saw the canopy shaking... which is when he quickly got back into his car to protect himself... he says he feels incredibly lucky to be alive... because if this beam had snapped... it could have fallen right where he was sitting... there for a second i was pretty shaken. i had to do a little inventory to make sure i was okay, because the crash was so loud, but luckily i'm fine. this isn't the only damage from this storm... right around the corner here winds caused a tree to come down on power lines... you can see it also caused a pole to almost fall over... huntsville utilities tells me they don't know exactly how long it will take to fix this problem... but most people in the area have electricity... expect for the people closest to this damage... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...