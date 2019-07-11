Speech to Text for Albertville Restaurant Stays Open After Car Drives Into The Building

bt waay31. new at 6 -- you are looking at video taken after a car crashed into the side of a popular albertville restaurant over the weekend. and get this -- the restaurant never closed! its been serving customers every day since. waay31's steven dilsizian visited the damaged restaurant to learn what happened. take standup: just behind me is the temporary fix to a massive hole in the side of this restaurant. i'm told if it happened minutes earlier, it could have been deadly. take sot: michayla barrett - was working during car crash "there was two adults sitting here and four children sitting right across, and if they would have been there any later, they probably wouldn't be here" michayla barrett works at the bee gee's restaurant in albertville. she was getting ready to take her break on saturday when a car crashed through a wall where customers normally sit! take sot: michayla barrett - was working during car crash "all of a sudden we heard kind of like this boom and then it sounded like a lot of ice was falling, but a little louder" that wasn't ice.... it was the sound of bricks.... falling to the floor. i'm told a man was trying to park his car when he hit the gas instead of the break. there were no injuries and albertville police deemed it an accident. but even with a hole in the wall, the orders kept coming! take sot: michayla barrett - was working during car crash "are we closing? what do we do? what do we tell customers? he's like... just send out orders!" brent rains, who has owned the restaurant for 33 years, tells me he didn't have time to think about what to do! take sot: brent rains - owner of bee gee's "we'd been open for 30 minutes or so during this time with customers everywhere and they asked me are you going to stay open? ya i guess so!" rains says this has actually happened before. in 2001, a truck rolled across baltimore avenue, damaging the front of the store. barrett has seen some close calls in the past, and said it was only a matter of time. take sot: michayla barrett - was working during car crash "i've always said hey someone's eventually going to drive through this building and when it happened it was crazy" in albertville - sd - waay31 news. the owner hopes to have the hole permanently fixed