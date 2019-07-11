Speech to Text for UNA Rape Investigation Underway

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at six ... we're working to learn more about a rape investigation on the university of north alabama campus. waay31's breken terry is at u-n-a with the limited details the university is giving. breken? yeah guys according to una's crime log that sexuall assault happened here at mattielou hall on july fifth. una will only tell me the rape was reported to campus police and a non-student is at least one of the parties in the case. una said it takes all reports seriously and responded immediately. we went to una police for answers but they said the case is now in the hands of one place of the shoals. we asked for the front page of the police report but were told we'd have to file an open records request to get that. so we did. we're still waiting to get it. una said because the incident involves a non student the title nine office does not have jurisdiction over that person. una said it follows title nine policies very closely and is providing the accuser with resources and support. it's also working with the district attorney's office and one place of the shoals. no arrests