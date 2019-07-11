Speech to Text for Fire Fighters Battling The Heat

news... while some areas cooled down due to the passing storms -- others are still struggling with the warm weather. with the heat advisory still in effect - firefighters are preparing for an increase in calls for those suffering from a heat related illness. waay 31's ashley carter shadowed firefighters today to see how they're handling these calls. firefighters are actually catching a bit of a break this evening because the rain cooled temperatures down...but they aren't taking a deep breath just yet as they are staying prepared for more heat related calls to come. derrick stuckey, huntsville fire: "the last week or so we've had indexes around 100 105 so we have had an increase in a number of heat related injuries." derrick stuckey is a chief deputy for huntsville fire. he told me nobody is exempt from getting sick from the heat... derrick stuckey, huntsville fire: "it's normally from people that are just working outdoors, you know it could just be a homeowner." he said they also continue to make sure the firefighters are keeping themselves safe when having to go out on any calls. derrick stuckey, huntsville fire: "we have our guys rotating in and out more often on a fire scene or on a longer incident." stuckey said keeping yourself safe from a heat related illness is easily preventable derrick stuckey, huntsville fire: "don't overwork and take breaks and seek shelter if it's too hot." the firefighters told me they get heat related calls at all times of day so they always have to stay prepared to deal with them. in huntsville...ashl ey carter...waay31n ews