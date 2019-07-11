Speech to Text for Homicide Investigation in Decatur

breaking news in decatur! in the last half hour our crews have arrived at the scene of a homicide. thanks for joining us. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. police say a man was shot in the head ... in the 1600 block of north street. it happened around 2:30 this morning, but they're just now telling us about it. waay 31's scottie kay is live at the scene. scottie... around two-thirty this morning, decatur police got a call, asking them to check on the well-being of a man out here in the sixteen hundred block of north street. it's unclear if the man lived out here or if was just visiting. but when officers got here, they found the man had been shot once and killed. it's unclear at this time where on his body he was shot. investigators say it's believed to be an isolated incident and they are currently questioning several persons of interest. they tell me the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time. i spoke with some neighbors out here who had no idea this happened, but tell me they are going to be more cautious after hearing the news. we will continue to follow this story and bring you any updates, both here on air and online, as we learn more. reporting live in decatur, sk, waay 31 news thank you scottie. we'll keep you up to date on the situation