07/11/19 Evening Weather

effect. north alabama had issues of our own today - with some heavy rain and gusty thunderstorms. take a look at this video -- it shows rain and damage that happened in huntsville today. most of the tennessee valley has been dry the last 3 days that has been starting to change today. this active pattern will continue friday and into this weekend along with potential impacts from soon to be tropical storm barry. we could pick up 1-3" of rain through monday with isolated higher or lower. if barry tracks far enough east we may see periods of heavy rain sunday afternoon and into monday. heaviest rain from barry's remnants would be west of i-65 and closer to the shoals. the heat will finally break due to the cloud cover and widespread rain the next few days. highs will drop closer to 90 which is around average for this time of the year. up next -- how one apollo artifact could bring in major cash how an auction is celebrating the 50 year anniversary of the apollo 11 moon landing. an original artifact from the apollo 11 mission could go for millions of dollars when it goes to auction! estimates for a flight manual from the lunar module go as high as almost nine million dollars when it goes on sale next week. it will be part of an auction marking the moon landing's 50th anniversary. it is one of seven items from aboard apollo 11.