Speech to Text for Matt Massey Interview

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

right now -- the madison county school board is meeting to vote on a new interim superintendent. that's after superintendent matt massey is resigning to become president of an new cyber technology school in huntsville. waay 31's alex torres perez sat down with him today and talked about the legacy he's leaving behind. l: these halls contain 19 years of memories for superintendent matt massey. though he's excited for the new opportunity, he says he'll always have a piece of the madison county school district in his heart. "i met my wife here. the kids are part of the system." matt massey's last day as superintendent is sunday. though his desk may seem bare... massey says he hasn't started packing up his office just yet. "we are going to get as much done as we can. we are going to leave it all on the line. everything we do is going to be what's best for our students." massey says he's proud of what he's accomplished so far. he's improved test scores in the district, made renovations to the schools and has more students taking advanced and college courses. but he says he couldn't have done any of it without the people he works with. "our teachers pour their lives into our student's lives and schools." that's why he hopes his legacy isn't what he accomplished but the fact that he listened and recognized those who made it all possible. "it's very bitter sweet that he's moving on." andrea davis bournes is a speech language pathologist at sparkman high school. she along with many others say they're thankful for the superintendent's support. "he definitely, i felt like, always had our backs." he now looks forward to see the school district grow from a parent's perspective. "to get to see the growth from that perspective too is exciting." massey will start his new job as president of the alabama school of cyber technology and engineering on monday. "it's going to be a lot of hard work and hills to climb, but it's going to be so rewarding and worth all that effort" reporting in madison co. atp waay 31 news... the school board meeting is happening righ now. we'll let you know what happens at the meeting both air and online. and who will take over as interim