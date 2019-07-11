Speech to Text for Dug Hill and 72 Construction

changes are coming to a dangerous intersection in madison county. last month 3 people lost their lives in two separate wrecks at us 72 east and dughill road. waay 31's sydney martin talked to a man who lives in the area about the planned improvements. brandon curnel, lives near intersection"if not a wreck you will hear almost wrecks every couple of days." brandon curnel told me his family moved to the area about six years ago..and hearing and seeing crashes at the dug hill road intersection is something they that's something his family has become far too familiar with. now, the alabama department of transportation announced it's eliminating all left turns at the intersection so no one will be crossing traffic along the busy four lane road. surveying is already underway for the project...and curnel told me he's relieved to hear intersection is finally being fixed. brandon curnel, lives near intersection"it took forever to make a decision but now they're in a hurry which is good." the department of transportation is instead installing a dedicated turn lanes so drivers can make a right turn and then a u-turn. curnel told me because making left turns along the road to head into huntsville is so dangerous..his kids opt to take a separate route. brandon curnel, lives near intersection "our daughters chose to go the the other way because of that intersection. so that's not going to be a big change for us." the department of transportation said the work should start next week on the road..and will happen daily until september. drivers are asked by the state to have patience as there will be some lane closures during the project... curnel told me he's cautiously optimistic..and hopes the improvement does stop deadly wrecks. brandon curnel, lives near intersection"we don't know yet if that will be the solution but at least they are making an effort." in madison county sydney martin waay 31 news. the improvements are expected to cost about 350- thousand dollars with the department of transportation picking up