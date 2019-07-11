Marathon on Pratt Sever Weather

Clear
The canopy of a gas station collapsed onto a car while a man was pumping gas.

Posted By: Jalen Hereford

waay 31's kody fisher is live at the gas station... kody... when do they anticipate having everything cleaned up? live: right now... as you can see... the man who owns this car tells me he was getting gas on his lunch break when the winds picked up out of nowhere... even blowing rain sideways... i thought, 'maybe this is a tornado,' because the wind just got so hard that it was hard for me to even get back in the car. the national weather service says what happened here was a micro burst... and not a tornado... right now... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...
