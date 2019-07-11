Speech to Text for Students at elementary school in Marshall County being moved due to lack of enrollment

submit database copies. new information. students at one elementary school in marshall county are being moved due to a lack of enrollment. claysville elementary school previously had students from pre-k to 4th grade. now it will only house pre-k! declining enrollment numbers impacted the county's state funding to hire teachers so changes had to be made. starting this school year, students that went to claysville will now go to d-a-r elementary school, 10 miles away. waay 31 received a statement from marshall county schools superintendent dr. cindy wigley. she says quote "we are excited about building our preschool programs at claysville. we will be adding one this year, making a total of five on campus." waay 31 learned teachers and parents were notified immediately. the claysville principal and some teachers will be moved to d-a-r elementary school.