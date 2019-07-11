Speech to Text for Madison County neighbors concerned about unhealthy-looking horse in Ardmore

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

devices. new at four... we're getting answers for a madison county neighborhood after they reached out to waay 31 about an unhealthy- looking horse in ardmore. an anonymous viewer sent us this picture, believing the horse was being neglected, so we looked into it. waay31's scottie kay went out and spoke with the horse's owner and her neighbors about the horse's condition. f you drive down this road, you'll meet a lot of animal lovers. you'll also see a lot of dogs, goats, guineas, and horses. but one horse has some neighbors a little worried. pkg: concerned neighbor "we look out for each other's animals." this woman didn't want to be identified, but was one of several people who told waay 31 they were concerned about a horse on brian drive in ardmore. concerned neighbor "if i see one starving or something, i'm just the kind of person who loves to take care of it." neighbors told me they thought the horse wasn't getting the care it deserves. concerned neighbor "year-round, all we see them get is hay. no grain. very rarely see them given water. they do not have grass." i spoke with the horse's owner who didn't want to be on camera but says the 24-year-old horse, whose name is eagle, has been sick for four months. she told me eagle picked up a disease and is taking medication once a day for it. madison county animal control received a complaint about the horse and checked him out. they confirmed the horse is sick and is being treated by a local vet. still, some are worried about the horse's living conditions. concerned neighbor "they can't roam free. they can't run like they need to be running. it's a 10 by 12 caged-in area and it can't move. it's gotten in really poor shape." the owner told me she moved eagle to the small pin several months ago after another horse wouldn't share the food. she says she's left him there because she was told not to put him around other animals until he is healthy again. concerned neighbor "it's upsetting to see an animal go down. especially when you feel like you could do something, but you don't know where to start. it's really heartbreaking. that's the best word i could say." reporting in madison county, sk, waay 31 news madison county animal control says no charges are expected to be filed in this case. madison county animal control says no charges are expected to be filed in this case. eagle's owner tells waay 31 his recovery will be a slow one, but he's expected to be okay.