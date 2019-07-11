Speech to Text for International "Twinless Twin" conference gets underway in Huntsville

right now people are getting ready for the international twin-less twin conference that kicks off tonight. people from around the world who've lost a twin, are gathering at the element hotel at bridge street. it's a support group to let them know they're not alone. they'll take part in panel discussions and other activities throughout the weekend. organizers tell us the conference will give hope to "twinless twins" ... and forge new friendships. many of the people coming to this conference are hurting and broken. they lost their other half. so this event is for twins to come together and connect with each other to give each other hope and offer support. this is the first time the conference has been held in huntsville. more than