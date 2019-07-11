Speech to Text for Man found dead inside Huntsville house fire, arson investigation underway

and vincent are back in jail. in the last half hour, huntsville fire and rescue investigators just left the home of a deadly house fire. the fire broke out inside a home on wyandotte drive in south huntsville that's right off green cove road. waay 31's sydney martin learned investigators are working to determine if it was arson. huntsville fire and rescue was called to the home around six fifteen thursday morning. firefighters found a man dead inside the home, however, neither huntsville police nor the coroner's office are not releasing his name at this time. fire investigators are working to determine how the fire started and if it's the cause of the man's death. huntsville police were called to help with the investigation and determine if there was foul play involved. neighbors told us the man lived alone in the house..and said they just saw him last night and he seemed to be fine. syd, "the fire is being investigated as an arson..which we are told is standard protocol whenever someone is found dead inside a building after a fire. we'll keep you updated when we learn more. in huntsville sm waay 31 news."