Speech to Text for Heatwave has Muscle Shoals AC repair companies working around the clock

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

downed power lines. all week we've been dealing with intense heat, and heat advisories. air conditioners are working overtime - and repair companies are working around the clock! waay31's breken terry spent the day with a crew who showed us signs your a-c is on the fritz. i am here with the guys of fuller heating and air conditioning and they tell me even though this rain is starting to cool things off a little bit they are still getting about 150 calls a day for broken air conditioning units. johnson- they are completely out no cooling at all and houses getting 80 to 85 degrees matt johnson has been in the air conditioning business for 25 years. he says he's been busy this week with the heat index reaching above 100 degrees in the shoals. johnson- our technicians have been working 60, 70, to 80 hours a week and they are relentless they care about the people they work for and we want to get them taken care of. johnson told me because the heat can be dangerous for the elderly and children they go to those calls first. johnson- we prioritize based on the conditions of the homes and the people that live in them if they have children or the elderly when you're in a house that's 85 degrees it's hard to breathe and be comfortable in so we do our best to get there as fast as we can. we went on a call with johnson and his crew. he explained the best way to keep your ac unit going is to make sure there are no plants blocking these coils. johnson- as you can see we have vegetation growing around it it's causing the unit to not be able to breath properly so we will have to get that cleared out because you need about a four foot clearance and the debris has gotten up in the condenser coil and it's stopped it up so he's using a chemical that we spray on it that cleans it out and boils all the stuff out of it then we can rinse it away. johnson said the best way to avoid an a-c breakdown in a heatwave is preventative maintenance and cleaning the systems on an annual basis. in muscle shoals bt waay31. here's another bit of advice from johnson. he told us if you see condensation on your ac unit - it's actually a good thing. that means it's working properly.