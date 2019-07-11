Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Fast Cast

Fast Cast Thursday 7/11/2019

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 7:40 AM
Updated: Jul 11, 2019 7:40 AM
Posted By: Jalyn Ignont

Speech to Text for Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. right now, huntsville fire crews are battling a house fire happening today -- the city's traffic engineering department will be installing new traffic control signs at an intersection of cecil ashburn. this will happen this morning around nine at the intersection of cecil ashburn - sutton road and old big cove road. authorities in south alabama are searching for an inmate who walked off his work release site. the alabama department of corrections says travis dawson walked off his site in foley. that's in baldwin county. huntsville police say crews will work to repair guardrails on green mountain road. that starts at 8:30 this morning. the repairs should take just a few hours. happening today, governor kay ivey plans to sign seven bills into law. governor ivey will sign the bills at the state capitol. among them ... a bill that gives more rights and compensation to victims of crime -- a bill that makes possessing a stolen gun a felony -- and a bill that increases the penalty for littering from a car or boat. ice agents are expected to conduct raids on sunday. that's according to the new york times. the times says the agency will target 10 cities and at least - thousand illegal immigrants whose deportations have already been ordered.
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events