Speech to Text for Madison Board of Education for new superintendent

with possession of a control substance. happening today -- the madison county school board will be voting on an interim superintendent for the upcoming school year. this comes after former superintendent matt massey resigned to become the president of a new cyber technology school in huntsville. waay 31's rodneya ross is live now with what we know about the search for a new superintendent so far. live good morning greg and alyssa...we know the madison county school board pl.ans on offering the deputy superintendent doctor mark minskey the role of interim superintendent for at least three months. vo with back to school right around the corner -- the madison county school board is searching for a replacement to fill the open superintendent seat -- but they say they are in no rush to fill the spot and will take their time doing research to find the right person. in the past -- the board has used the alabama association of school boards to help them find a new superintendent. that's an option they're exploring for this time around too. with less than 180 days to fill the seat -- we're told current deputy superintendent -- doctor mark minksey -- will fill in the role for the time being. live the school board meeting will be tonight at 5:15 where the board will take the vote on the interim superintendent. waay 31 will bring you the results of that vote as soon as we have them. reporting live in madison co, rr, waay 31 news.