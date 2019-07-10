Speech to Text for 07/10/19 Late Weather

rainfall from a potential tropical storm system. chief meteorologist kate mckenna here with a look at the forecast. dangerous heat is back again thursday afternoon. heat index values will top out around 105 by the mid to late afternoon. this is why the national weather service has issued a heat advisory for 12:00 pm through 7:00 pm thursday. there is also the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. most areas will remain dry but heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent cloud to ground lightning is possible with any thunderstorm. besides the heat and afternoon thunderstorms, the other big concern this week is tropical development in the gulf of mexico. most data keeps the track west towards louisiana and texas but any slight changes in the track could still bring rain from this potential tropical storm or hurricane to the tennessee valley. at this time, landfall is expected saturday afternoon so if rain were to impact northern alabama it would arrive sunday and into monday. the chances remain very low of any impacts to the tennessee valley but we will continue to follow it closely.