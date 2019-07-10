Clear
Rocket City Classic lineups announced

Rocket City Classic teams revealed.

the rocket city classic is back for the fourth year at the von braun center, featuring u-a-h and the university of alabama!! the matchups are released it will be the chargers taking on spring hill college and the crimson tide taking on belmont out of nashville!!! this year's date is december 21. just before the holidays! but there ya have it.. the stage is set.
