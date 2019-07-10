Speech to Text for Huntsville Hospital gets new pediatric ambulance

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

saturday. today -- huntsville hospital unveiled its new way to make children feel a little less stressed out if they need to make a trip to the hospital. the hospital showed off its "kids care 2" ambulance. it provides critical care for pediatric and neonatal patients in the rocket city and surrounding areas. the ambulance was funded by the hospital's charity