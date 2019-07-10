Clear
Huntsville Hospital gets new pediatric ambulance

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 8:36 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 8:36 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

saturday. today -- huntsville hospital unveiled its new way to make children feel a little less stressed out if they need to make a trip to the hospital. the hospital showed off its "kids care 2" ambulance. it provides critical care for pediatric and neonatal patients in the rocket city and surrounding areas. the ambulance was funded by the hospital's charity
