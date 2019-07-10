Speech to Text for Neighbors Want Alert System For Escaped Inmates

new this evening -- after a third inmate escape in limestone county in less than five months - some folks want to see changes. specifically, how and when they're notified of these escapes. bryan vincent and jeremy tucker walked away from their work detail early sunday morning. vincent was captured sunday evening, but tucker is still on the run. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from the limestone county sheriff's office with what they have to say about implementing a mass notification system for these kinds of incidents. the sheriff's office tells me they do the best they can about getting the word out as quickly as possible when inmates escape, using social media and local news outlets like waay 31. they say implementing a mass notification system would be expensive and probably under-utilized. concerned resident of limestone county "i just thought, 'why am i just now hearing about this?'" it wasn't until this man was watching waay 31 news sunday night that he learned two inmates walked away from their work release site about eighteen hours earliernot far from some of his loved ones. concerned resident of limestone county "if there's someone on the loose who could be dangerous, i want to know about it." the man, who didn't want to be named, has an idea that he believes would would notify the public and help local law enforcement by getting more people to be on the lookout for the inmates. concerned resident of limestone county "i'd like to get an alert on my cell phone. i can get alerts for floods, earthquakes, tsunamis, and all sorts of things, but why not a crime?" stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "mass notification is something, first of all, that's costly to implement; but, second, it's not something we would've used in this instance anyway, because mass notifications are public alerts for imminent threats." stephen young with the limestone county sheriff's office says escaped inmates did not pose an imminent threat, and sending out a mass notification would just cause unnecessary alarm. stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "there's a vast difference, when your concern is public safety, between an inmate that escapes from a maximum or medium security facility and somebody who walks off a work release site." the sheriff's office says they rely on social media to notify folks when things like this happen, and says it's proven to be very successful. but some folks don't use social media and think safety shouldn't have a price tag. concerned resident of limestone county i think that's part of the 'serve and protect' role of the law enforcement agencies: to inform the public." the limestone county sheriff's office is still looking for jeremy tucker, and says they have gotten leads on where he is from tips on social media if you have any information about where he might be, you're asked to call the sheriff's office. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news