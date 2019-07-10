Speech to Text for Mazda-Toyota Supplier Coming To Tennessee

live look now at what will be the future home of the fourth automotive supplier for the mazda-toyota plant. but this one isn't in the state of alabama! waay31 learned "hirotec america" will be located in fayetteville, tennessee and construction of their plant is already underway. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live now with what he's been able to learn about the newest supplier. steven? guys im here at the future home of hirotec america. i'm told this is a 41 million dollar project and more than 100 jobs will be coming to fayetteville over the next 3 years. ennifer howell - lives in fayetteville "i don't, i mean i've never seen any big companies come here, that lasted long enough anyway" jennifer howell has lived in fayetteville all her life. she says big companies don't normally move to her city. but now, one is. the fayetteville - lincoln county industrial development board tells waay 31 hirotec america will supply parts for car manufacturers throughout the state of tennessee.... but also for the mazda-toyota plant in huntsville. take sot: jennifer howell - lives in fayetteville "i think it's a good idea, it's nice to have some here though!" mazda toyota officials tell me this is the fourth supplier that has been announced, and the first outside of alabama. the other three are all located in north alabama. hirotec will make metal stampings for mazda, but it's unclear if they will be supplying other parts as well. howell likes to see these high- quality jobs get spread out to nearby cities. take sot: jennifer howell - lives in fayetteville "good jobs everywhere are pretty good, especially in this tiny little town" construction on the plant just started, but doors are expected to open in next year. the mazda toyota plant is scheduled to start production in 2021. live in fayetteville -- sd -- waay31 news.