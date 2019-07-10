Speech to Text for More Information in Huntsville Realtor Harassment Case

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information tonight... a well-known huntsville real estate broker shared with waay 31 he pleaded "not guilty" to charges of harassment and disorderly conduct in court today. waay 31's sydney martin worked to learn more about the case and how it all started. russ russell spent less than 2 hours in the madison county jail after turning himself in on tuesday. wednesday, he didn't want to go on camera about his arrest and referred us to his attorney who told us russell's innocent. people who work in the buildings near where the accused harassment happened said it lasted several months. no one in the community wanted to talk us about the high profile real estate agent's arrest because they feared retaliation. some people told me off camera the harassment was warranted because of the tenant's behavior, however others told me russell took it way too far. police shared with us huntsville attorney jennifer gray who rented office space at merchants walk from russell just a few doors down from his office is the one who brought these charges against him. we learned russell was cited for disorderly conduct after gray said he pointed and shouted war pigs at her. his harassment charge came after he passed out flyers showing how gray parked her vehicle. this picture also shows the truck that was parked adjacent to gray's vehicle. the sign not only calls her out for her parking, but also for not picking up her "cancer sticks and dog poop". gray's office is no longer located in the building. she wouldn't tell us where she has moved and declined our request for an interview. russell shared with us gray was the worst tenant he's ever had...gray told police he was not a good landlord. russell's attorney told us russel told him that he properly terminated gray's lease by giving her 30 days notice. syd, "russell's attorney told me over the phone this afternoon that his client is innocent and the case is set to go to trial towards the end of next month. in huntsville sm waay 31 news." today, huntsville police shared with us that gray also filed a burglary report last month. she believed russell took a bag of chicken out of a trashcan and put in on her office chair. however, investigators learned gray had changed the locks to her office before the incident happened, and don't believe russell