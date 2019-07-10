Speech to Text for Madison County family warning community they were targeted by scammers after they lost their cat

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

-- but we do know it will be an s- u-v. new details. a madison county family is warning the community - they were targeted by scammers after they lost their cat and posted to social media asking for help. the cat went missing near wall triana highway and nick davis road in june. waay31's sydney martin learned more about the scam - and the warning the couple has for everyone in the area . cordelea campbell, lost cat, "we made a lot of posts online so our contact information was online for people to find." cordelea campbell told me her family's 3-year-old siamese cat went missing last month...so like many others, they took to social media asking if anyone had spotted it. campbell said she received this text message saying someone had found the family's pet. cordelea campbell, lost cat, "i immediately asked how do you know that it's mine because there are a couple of siamese that are missing at the moment and they just said i'm sure." campbell said the person's phone number was an out of area number..and became angry when she continued to ask questions. cordelea campbell, lost cat, "i was pretty attached to the idea of getting him back so it felt pretty bad." the person on the other end of the phone told her if she wanted her cat..she would need to send them twenty dollars through a payment app before they could meet her. the scammer also said they weren't interested in the 250 dollar reward the campbell's were offering. cordelea campbell, lost cat, "i feel like it takes a really desperate person to steal 20 dollars from someone who's desperate to find a beloved family pet." campbell said she wants other people who aren't tech savy to know about the scam..so they don't turn over any money. cordelea campbell, lost cat, "it's a really cruel way to play on people. there are a lot of people especially people who aren't as familiar with technology who can fall for that kind of thing." syd, "the couple told me they are still looking for their cat and hope if somebody sees it, they will contact them. in madison county sm waay 31 news." waay 31 learned the better business bureau warned people about a similar scam back in july of 2017.. they hadn't seen this scam pop-up again until recently. the better business bureau suggests anyone who posts about a lost pet to: limit the information in your social media posts. watch for spoofed numbers. ask for a photo. never wire money or use a prepaid debit card to pay anyone you don't know. microchip and/or id tag your pet.