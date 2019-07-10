Speech to Text for Limestone County woman recovering after being hit in the head with a firework on July 4th

in 2021. new at four... we're hearing from a limestone county woman who's recovering after being hit in the head with a firework on july 4th. we want to warn you - the images you are about to see are graphic and some viewers will find them hard to look at. pamela perry shared this picture with us. it shows what her forehead looked like after being hit by a mortar-like firework. waay 31's scottie kay sat down with perry and learned more about the freak accident. after a july fourth family tradition took a turn for the worst, pamela perry says she won't be buying fireworks for a long time, and she's now wanting others who do to be aware of what could happen. pkg: pamela perry, lives in limestone county "i didn't even get any lights or sparkles." pamela perry can now find humor in the accident that happened to her. but for a while, she thought she was in a bad dream. pamela perry, lives in limestone county "there was no 'ssssss.' i lit it and it went 'boom.'" that's what she says happened on july fourth when the very first firework she lit blew up in her face. luckily, she lives right down the road from the east limestone fire department, and is grateful for how quickly first responders got there. pamela perry, lives in limestone county "the ambulance came and i heard them saying, 'you can see the skull.'" it's something perry says she never imagined. pamela perry, lives in limestone county "how can that happen? i've been shooting fireworks since i was five." her injuries required plastic surgery and stitches. pamela perry, lives in limestone county "i thought it would be gone, that it was going to be a permanent hole." perry says the medical bills are the last thing she needed, as she currently doesn't have an income. but she told me that's the least of her worriessaying it's a miracle she's even alive, as it could've been so much worse. pamela perry, lives in limestone county "i could have lost my vision. i'd be blind with no eyeballs. i might be ugly from now on, but i can still see, hear, and talk." now, her advice for others who will shoot fireworks in the future... pamela perry, lives in limestone county "you have your kids as far away as possible in case anything like this were to happen." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news waay 31 did some digging into how common firework injuries are. according to the consumer product safety commission -- in july, an average of 180 people a day have to make a trip to the emergency room because of injuries from fireworks! 1 out of 3 of those injuries are burns. most of them are to hands and fingers. leg injuries are the second most common.