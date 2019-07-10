Speech to Text for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce

new information.... governor kay ivey made a visit to huntsville to address city leaders and others about the changes and plans for alabama's future. ivey took the stage at the von braun center today -- saying her next goal is to get alabama's children a better education through her 'take the lead' initiative. she said too many third graders in the state can't read and high school graduates aren't prepared for jobs or college. a new law gave her power over the state board of education.. she said it takes politics out of education. we must have leadership, bold leadership that reflects the needs of the state and sets high but obtainable goals that can prepare our students for 21 century jobs ivey also hit on the growth and progress in north alabama with the incoming toyota mazda plant and discussed laws giving alabama's correctional officers a pay raise. today mazda toyota announced some changes regarding which vehicles will be produced at the huntsville facility.. it will now build a yet-to-be named toyota s-u-v instead of the corolla! toyota said it is shifting the future production because of changing market demands. mazda hasn't officially announced what kind vehicle it will produce at the facility -- but we do know it will be an s- u-v. the plant is set to start producing vehciles in 2021.