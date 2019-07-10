Speech to Text for Gov. Ivey coming to Huntsville today

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

darroch resigned. happening today-- governor key ivey will be in huntsville for her annual alabama update luncheon. waay31's casey albritton is live with what we can expect the governor to talk about... casey? will...alyssa... the luncheon is happening here at the von braun center this afternoon... and governor ivey is expected to give updates on key state issues. this year the huntsville madison county chamber is hosting the governor's update. officials say this is the governor's annual address to local business and civic leaders. the huntsville madison county chamber says north alabama continues to grow... and the governor is expected to discuss development and progress in the area. they say they are excited to help encourage communication between governor ivey and both large and small businesses in the area. event leaders say this event will help north alabama continue to grow. now we don't know what specifically governor ivey will talk about just yet... but we will have more information for you this afternoon. everything begins today at twelve p-m. live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.